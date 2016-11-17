Wong distributes RM114,000 in grants to 15 bodies

KUCHING: Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh yesterday disbursed minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM114,000 to 15 non-governmental organisations.

The money was meant to enable the recipients, which included associations and clubs, to carry out their annual activities.

Wong said he had received requests for funds not only from Kuching but also from Sibu and Miri.

“Fortunately, we have Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang serving the people in Kuching,” he said, after the simple ceremony in his office here.

The recipients were Sarawak Backbenchers’ Club, Malaysia Dynamic Community Association, Simu Social and Recreation Club, Saberkas Batu Lintang Branch, The Carnation Club of Kuching and Samarahan, The Sarawak Teacher Training College Alumni Association, Kuching City Mandarin Toastmasters Club, Kuching Hokkien Association Youth Society, Nan Yen Folk Orchestra, Lions Club Kota Sentosa Branch Kuching, The Loving Society Kuching, Sarawak Chiang Hsia Huang Clan Association, Sarawak Ho (Loh Kong) Clan Association Kuching, and Tetuan Recreation Club PB Kuching.