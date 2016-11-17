Wushu training centre ‘in the pipeline’

KUCHING: Sarawak wushu, which has continued to excel in Sukma and other national championships, deserves to have a centre for training athletes and hosting competitions.

Assistant Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who has commended the Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) for its good management and ability to produce good results, believes that the State government should seriously consider the association’s request for land to build the centre.

“On my side it is still in the preliminary stage because no land had been identified,” he revealed.

“What they want is a good hall for them to train. Looking at this place (training centre) I have to admit that it is quite pathetic.

“They deserve to have their own hall and premises,” he said after visiting the State Elite Wushu Training Centre at Kota Sentosa Sports Centre, Stakan on Monday night.

“I will try to build up the support for this and I will discuss with Allen how to arrange for it.

“Definitely we will try to build up the momentum so that we will get to the stage where the state government will allocate a piece of land for the association to support a building for a proper wushu building, training and competition hall.

“It should be in the pipeline,” he assured.

Meanwhile, Karim explained that the state is always getting ready for the 2018 Sukma and other national or international sports competitions.

“We need to get prepared for that because sports is one thing that you need to keep on going for exposure tournaments whether it is within Malaysia or in this region.

“From there, I believe the athletes can get better and better,” he added.