1.8 percent of S Kalimantan population involved drugs

MARABAHAN, South Kalimantan: Head of the South Kalimantan Narcotics Agency (BNNP) Kombes Arnowo said there were already 55,000 people or 1.8 percent of the population in South Kalimantan involved in drug abuse, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“This condition is a threat. While on the other hand, Indonesia is targeted to be golden generation in the 100th Anniversary of Republic of Indonesia in 2045,” said Kombes Arnowo in Marabahan, Wednesday.

According to him, if the drug continues to permeate the population, then the target of a golden generation certainly can not be realized.

Therefore, he called, we required to support each other and work together in combating drug trafficking in South Kalimantan.

Arnowo explained, BNNP, BNNK (district or city narcotics agency) and related agencies continue to make every effort doing prevention of drug abuse in South Kalimantan.

Until 2015, he explained, around 2,500 victims have been revitalized. They generally came from the students.

Arnowo highly appreciated the Art and Culture Exhibition, activities involving students, held by Barito Kuala Administration, Monday (14/11) that night.

Separately, Regent Barito Kuala Hasanuddin Murad said, the art and culture event was in the series of Indonesian Anti-Drugs Day 2016 in the district which declares rejection of Refuse drug abuse.