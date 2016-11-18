Latest News Nation 

11-vehicle crash causes 10km traffic jam

TAPAH, 18 Nov -- Kemalangan membabitkan beberapa kenderaan di KM321 Lebuh Raya Utara Selatan (arah selatan) menyebabkan laluan di kawasan itu sesak hari ini. -- fotoBERNAMA (2016) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

The accident between 11 vehicles caused a 10km traffic jam in Tapah. Bernama Photo

IPOH: An accident involving 11 vehicles occurred today on the south-bound stretch of the North-South Expressway just before the Tapah Rest and Service Area, causing a traffic congestion that stretched to 10 kilometres.

It is learnt that two people were injured in the accident that took place at about 10.30am at Km321 of the highway, and that they were sent to the Tapah Hospital.

Tapah Police chief Supt Som Sak Din Keliaw, when contacted, confirmed the accident and said the cause was still under investigation.  – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of