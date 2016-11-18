11-vehicle crash causes 10km traffic jam

IPOH: An accident involving 11 vehicles occurred today on the south-bound stretch of the North-South Expressway just before the Tapah Rest and Service Area, causing a traffic congestion that stretched to 10 kilometres.

It is learnt that two people were injured in the accident that took place at about 10.30am at Km321 of the highway, and that they were sent to the Tapah Hospital.

Tapah Police chief Supt Som Sak Din Keliaw, when contacted, confirmed the accident and said the cause was still under investigation. – Bernama