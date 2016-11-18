4,896 UPSR candidates in country obtain grade A in all subjects — DG

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 4,896 students out of 452,721 who sat for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) 2016 examination obtained Grade A in all subjects, said Education director-general Tan Sri Dr Khair Mohamad Yusof.

The candidates were the first cohort under the UPSR new format in line with the implementation of the Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR) which emphasises elements of High Thinking Skills (KBAT).

“We cannot compare the analysis of UPSR 2016 with that of last year since this is the first cohort under KSSR,” he said when announcing the analysis of UPSR 2015 results at the Ministry of Education, here yesterday.

Khair said some 8,345 candidates or 1.89 per cent obtained the maximum 1B; 35,752 candidates or 8.11 per cent obtained the minimum 2B; 91,366 candidates or 20.73 per cent obtained the minimum 1C.

“A total of 152,825 candidates or 34.67 per cent obtained the minimum 1D, 137,262 candidates or 31.14 per cent obtained the minimum 1E while 9,519 candidates or 2.16 per cent obtained all E.”

The National Average Grade (GPN) for UPSR 2016 was only 2.96 points. Khair was satisfied with the USPR examination results this year because the students were able to answer multiple choice and open ended questions. “The new UPSR format has more subjective tests for Pemahaman (Comprehension) paper for all language subjects, unlike only objective tests previously.

“The objective questions in various forms and limited response are new elements for Pemahaman paper starting with the UPSR examination this year in addition to reading and writing skills.”

He said the improvements of this new format could show the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates in reading skills (comprehension) and writing.

“The English Language paper is divided into comprehension and writing (combined last year). We find that the writing skills of the candidates have not reached the desired level.”

Khair said the performance of urban candidates was better than rural candidates in achieving all A, maximum 1B, minimum 2B and minimum 1C.

“The percentage of urban and rural candidates who obtained Grade A in all subjects is 1.48 per cent (3,174) and 0.76 percent (1,722) respectively. This means the gap between urban and rural candidates is 0.72 per cent.” Some 1,333 candidates with special needs (CBK) sat for the UPSR examination this year and two candidates obtained Grade A in all subjects while seven others obtained the maximum 1B in all subjects.

Asked what the candidates next year have to focus, Khair said: “For 2017, the candidates must possess UPSR examination results, school assessments, physical activities, sports and co-curriculum. We want the candidates to show intellectual ability via command of knowledge, personality and psychometric assessments containing various information of the candidates.” — Bernama