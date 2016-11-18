Baru has 10 questions for answers at august House in upcoming sitting

KUCHING: The chief minister is expected to inform the august House of whether the state government is proceeding with the 12 proposed dams in the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

“Is the government moving towards other methods of energy generation including mini-hydro and solar?” asked Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian, one of his three questions that requires an oral answer from the state BN chief.

Baru is also asking the Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation whether it is true that the proposed Pa Putih dam has been scrapped and another proposed dam will be built in the vicinity.

Another joint question prompting for an oral answer is directed at Minister of Resource Planning and Environment: “How feasible is the suggestion to withdraw existing PLs (provisional leases) from companies that hire gangsters and under what provision can that be done? What is the proposed process and what are the financial implications to the state?”

Baru also submitted seven other questions seeking written answers from the ministries concerned.

He expects the Minister of Finance to give an update on the status of the projects worth over RM698 million promised by state BN candidates before the state election between April 29 and May 3.

He is also asking the Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation why the government is constructing only 2.8km of what should be the 50-60km Lg Sebangang/Lg Sukang road.

He wants the minister to provide the project cost and tell the august House whether the Long Sukang/Lg Luping stretch and the Lg Sebangang/Lg Tengao road will be built.

Baru also expects the Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing to enlighten the august House on the status of repairs to dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

“How much is needed to repair or rebuild all dilapidated schools? How much has the federal government given in the last five years? Will the state government allocate funds from our reserves for this purpose?”

Also asking the same minister, Baru wonders if Sarawak could formulate its own Kemas syllabus while prompting for the percentage of Kemas pre-school teachers from Peninsular Malaysia in Sarawak. He also expects the Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy to provide an update on the status of rural growth centres (RGCs) initiated by a former deputy chief minister to raise the socio-economic standards of rural populations.

Baru’s two other questions are posed to the Minister of Resource Planning and Environment.

He wants the minister to clarify if media reports describing the existence of 20 logging licences in the Heart of Borneo (HoB) were correct. He is also asking for details of such logging licences including licence holders’ names, numbers and maps showing their locations.

He is also asking the minister to offer the latest status on the participation of Sarawak in the Timber Legality Assurance System (TLAS) licensing system under the Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT)-Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) between Malaysia and the European Union.