Batu Lintang rep’s mother unhurt in snatch theft attempt

KUCHING: The elderly mother of Batu Lintang state assemblyman See Chee How was fortunate not to have been injured after nearly falling victim to a snatch thief yesterday morning.

The incident happened at around 9am in front of a coffee shop at Hui Sing commercial centre where See’s mother, who is in her 70s, was meeting up with a relative.

In relating the incident, the assemblyman said the attempted snatch theft happened moments after his mother had accompanied the relative to the latter’s car to retrieve something.

A lone male motorcyclist suddenly appeared and tried to grab his mother’s handbag as he rode past but failed as the bag was slung across her body.

The attempt, however, caused his mother to lose her balance and fall on the road in a seated position which saved her from suffering any injuries to her head or body.

The unidentified motorcyclist then sped off from the scene empty-handed as patrons from the coffee shop came rushing to her aid.

See said his mother was subsequently sent to a private hospital for a check-up after she complained of dizziness, but she was later given the all-clear by doctors.

He also said she planned to lodge a police report over the incident.