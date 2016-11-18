Sarawak 

Brick factory worker crushed to death by machine

KUCHING: A brick factory worker was killed when he was  crushed by a machine at his workplace yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Tien Pau Sung, 40, of Tabuan Jaya.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the incident happened around 2.30pm when the deceased was spraying water into a soil grinder at the factory at Jalan Landeh Lama in Kota Padawan.

“Based on eyewitnesses’ accounts, the victim’s left arm was caught on the machine, resulting in him being dragged inside where his chest was crushed by one of the components,” he said when contacted following the incident.

Personnel from the Siburan fire station, meanwhile, were despatched to the scene following a distress call, but arrived to discover that the victim’s body had already been extricated from the machine by fellow factory workers.

Medical personnel were on hand to check the victim and certified the death prior to the body being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital by police for a post mortem, which is scheduled for this morning.

Initial investigation by police did not find any sign of foul play involved in the incident, which has been classified as sudden death.

