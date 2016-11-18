Central bank will intervene as ringgit falls further

KUCHING: As the ringgit continues to show no sign of recovery anytime soon, Bank Negara Malaysia has said it will intervene in the currency market but would not impose capital controls.

Bank Negara Malaysia assistant governor Adnan Zaylani was quoted Bloomberg as saying that it was far too damaging and risky for the country’s economy to implement capital controls, but admitted that the bank was actively intervening in the currency market.

The ringgit fell to the 4.4030 mark against the US dollar as investors responded to the US Federal Reserve System’s (Fed) Chair Janet Yellen’s remark yesterday signalling that the US interest rate may rise soon.

Last week, Bank Negara Malaysia said that it would not peg the ringgit despite its recent performance, sparked by the just-concluded US elections and market speculation.