Central bank will intervene as ringgit falls further

CURRENCY ASSETS: BNM says for the next 12 months, the predetermined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans will amount to US$2.166 billion. —Bernama photo

Bank Negara Malaysia is stepping in to intervene in the currency market after the ringgit fell to 4.4 against the US dollar. File Photo

KUCHING: As the ringgit continues to show no sign of recovery anytime soon, Bank Negara Malaysia has said it will intervene in the currency market but would not impose capital controls.

Bank Negara Malaysia assistant governor Adnan Zaylani was quoted Bloomberg as saying that it was far too damaging and risky for the country’s economy to implement capital controls, but admitted that the bank was actively intervening in the currency market.

The ringgit fell to the 4.4030 mark against the US dollar as investors responded to the US Federal Reserve System’s (Fed) Chair Janet Yellen’s remark yesterday signalling that the US interest rate may rise soon.

Last week, Bank Negara Malaysia said that it would not peg the ringgit despite its recent performance, sparked by the just-concluded US elections and market speculation.

