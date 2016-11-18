Cimb eyes premiums of rm100 mln for Sun Wealth by end-2017

KUALA LUMPUR: CIMB Bank Bhd is eyeing premiums of RM100 million by end-2017 for its latest insurance product, Sun Wealth, by leveraging on the high demand seen since the soft launch in July this year.

Sun Wealth is a unique non-participating universal life plan designed exclusively for CIMB Bank customers by its bancassurance partner, Sun Life Malaysia Assurance Bhd.

It provides guaranteed wealth preservation of the basic premium, while offering potential growth from investment returns.

Head of Wealth Management Gary Yong said as of Oct 31 this year, just over four months after Sun Wealth’s soft launch, the bank had already sold premiums worth about RM21 million to about 700 customers and by year-end, expects to collect about RM30 million.

“With a RM100 million target for 2017, we expect to attract at least 2,000 customers,” he told reporters at the launch of the product here yesterday.

Sun Wealth is now available at all CIMB Bank branches nationwide.

Customers can look forward to receiving guaranteed returns through Guaranteed Survival Benefit (GSB) and Guaranteed Maturity Benefit (GMB).

GSB provides yearly payouts of up to a total of 642 per cent of the basic annualised premium while GMB pays a lump sum of up to a total of 228 per cent of the annualised premium when the policy matures.

In the event of death customers could receive additional insurance protection of RM300,000. — Bernama