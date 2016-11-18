Civil servants warned to stay away from Bersih rallies

PUTRAJAYA: Civil servants have been reminded to stay away from the rallies planned for Saturday in Kuala Lumpur or face the risk of disciplinary action.

The warning was issued by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa who said the disciplinary action included a pay cut or sacking, depending on the level of participation.

Bersih, a movement calling for electoral reform, has planned a rally for Saturday at Dataran Merdeka while another movement dubbed ‘Red Shirts’ has threatened to hold a counter-rally at the same venue on the same day.

Ali said the Public Service Department (PSD) would not hesitate to act against civil servants who are captured in photographs of the rallies published by the media.

“The rally leaders from among the civil servants will be dealt with differently from the mere participants. Action will be taken based on the photographs and complaints,” he said to reporters after opening the Puspanita fourth annual meeting here yesterday.

Asked on the action that had been taken against civil servants who might have been involved in the previous Bersih rallies, Ali said the PSD had cautioned the few participants.

“Generally, public servants know they can’t participate (in such rallies), so I hope they keep away this time,” he said.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said on Nov 8 that Bersih 5.0 had yet to fulfill a condition to organise any rally on Saturday.

He said the two notices sent by the organiser failed to fulfill the condition stated in the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Khalid reportedly warned of stern action against Bersih 5.0 and the Red Shirts group if they went ahead with their rallies. — Bernama