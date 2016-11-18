Sarawak 

Croc caught in school compound

Churchill Edward, reporters@theborneopost.com
The captured crocodile being moved away from the school. - Photo courtesy of Bomba

KUCHING: An eight-foot crocodile caused a stir in a school in Simunjan when it strayed into its compound on Wednesday night.

It was obvious the croc had no intention of attending class at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Lingkau Simunjan but was likely to have been stranded there when it ventured beyond its habitat during the unusally high tide that night.

Local Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel confirmed the discovery yesterday morning.

Its spokesman said the department received a distress call at around 9:45pm, and its persoonel arrived at the school at around 10:30pm.

“Upon our arrival, we found the crocodile – an eight-footer – near the main entrance of the school. It was already inside the compound,” he said.

Their men had to use a net, a ceiling hook and gunny sack besides their standard equipment to capture the unwanted guest of the school and it took seven men to drag it to an open space.

The operation was over at around 11pm.

The crocodile will be handed over to the Wildlife Protection Agency for further action.

