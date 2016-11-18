DG: Allow MD2 pineapple to be grown in Sarawak

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The State Agricultural Department is urged to grant permission for the growing of pineapple from the MD2 variant which is now prohibited due to several issues.

According to director general of Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board, Sahdan Salim, the state Agricultural Department had barred the entry of MD2 variant from the state due to several technical issues.

“Pineapple farmers in Kampung Sungai Mata can actually earn more as 70 per cent of the world demand for pineapple comes from the MD2 variant. Most farmers in Sarawak plant the morris 36 and N36 variants which are low in demand,” he said.

He said this at the presentation of fertilizers to farmers at Sungai Mata pineapple collection centre, here yesterday

He added that the board had met with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who said he would look into the matter.

“The pineapple industry has a huge potential. For example, China alone has requested 100 containers of pineapple each month whereas we can only fulfill 10 containers. There is a huge gap that needs to be filled. Several farmers in Peninsular Malaysia are already earning big, earning RM10,000 to RM25,000 per month and this is what we want from farmers in Sarawak.

“The MD2 variant has been listed under the National Key Result Area, and graded under the premium and high demand fruit and we expect up to 5,000 acres of land to be planted with the MD2 variant by 2020,” he said.

Sahdan meanwhile advised the local pineapple farmers to increase their holding to at least five acres for economy of scale to reap bigger profit.

“Most farmers here are only working on three acres of land and this is not enough.”

He added that with about RM25 million allocated to the state pineapple industry under the 11th Malaysia Plan, farmers here have to start thinking big.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 bags of fertilizers of various types were distributed to 50 pineapple farmers at Kampung Sungai Mata yesterday.