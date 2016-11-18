Dr Hilmi: Increase in ward charges will not have huge impact

BALIK PULAU: The Health Ministry yesterday clarified that the charges for Second Class wards at the general hospitals are only being increased by 25 per cent, not 50 per cent.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said the last time the charges were increased was 34 years ago.

“There is no issue at all as it will not have an impact on the lower and middle-income patients as the Third Class charges remain the same, while the Second Class charges will only be up by a few ringgit,” he said after visiting the site of the recent landslide in Teluk Bahang.

In the 2017 Budget tabled in October, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced that the allocation for the Health Ministry had been increased by RM2 billion from RM23 billion for this year to RM25 billion.

“We spend billions to maintain our hospitals and the workforce, while we only make approximately RM600 million per year. Besides, compared to the private hospitals, our charges are way lower but our service is better,” Dr Hilmi said.

The increase in charges will be implemented nationwide at all government hospitals starting Jan 1, 2017. On another matter, Dr Hilmi said the location for the outpatient department in Penang General Hospital would remain as part of the main building until a suitable location was found.

“Previously, there were plans to relocate the department to a heritage building in Sepoy Lines but due to several constraints, we will not be relocating there,” he said.

Currently, the department accommodates more than 800 patients from all around Penang, including as far as Sungai Bakap due to the facilities available at the hospital. At the state assembly sitting this morning, state Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman, Dr Afif Bahardin raised the issue of traffic woes at the outpatient department of the Penang Hospital. — Bernama