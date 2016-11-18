Duta champs but Persela snatch FAR Trophy in Futsal League

Persela FC players and officials posing with Kameri (second left, back row) and Rakawi (third left) after the prize presentation. Kameri (centre) presenting the challenge trophy to the KFPJ Tibak Baok coach while others look on.

KUCHING: Persela FC lived up to expectations when they beat Duta Holding Petra Giant FC 3-0 in the final of the Kuching Futsal League-LSC at Sports Planet in Demak Laut recently but only to be pipped to the overall title by one point.

With Mohd Faizal Zamri, Mohamad Asrulah Drahman and Ahmad Faiz Bujang on goal target, the victory enabled them to collect RM1,000 and the Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman Challenge Trophy.

Persela FC earned more honours when their players Mohd Alim Mahmud and Nur Hanafi Murzuki were named best player and top scorer respectively. Both received a trophy and a cash voucher worth RM200 sponsored by Lea Sports Centre Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Duta Holding emerged as the champions of the Kuching Futsal League-LSC when they amassed 28 points. Duta Holding were rewarded with RM3,000, trophy, medals and a goods voucher worth RM1,500.

Persela FC finished second with 27 points to receive RM2,000, trophy, medals and RM1,000 goods voucher while KKR Axis came in third on 17 points to collect RM1,000, trophy, medals and goods voucher worth RM600.

In a separate competition, KFPJ Tibak Baok won the Youth, Sports and Solidarity Women’s Futsal Tournament (for Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong Challenge Trophy) after they edged KFPJ Junior 3-2 in the final.

They received RM700, the challenge trophy and medals while the losing finalists walked away with RM500, a trophy and medals.

In joint third place were KFPJ Lixious and HB FC who each received RM300 and medals.

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Kameri Affendi and Kuching Division Football Association president Rakawi Ibrahim gave away the prizes.