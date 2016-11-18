EC receives 501,799 applications for registration as new voters in Q3 this year

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) received 501,799 applications for registration as new voters and 83,821 to change polling centres in the third quarter (Q3) of this year ((Q3).

EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the Supplementary Electoral Roll (RDPT) for Q3 would be on display for 14 days from today (Nov 18-Dec 1)at 961 locations throughout the country.

“During that period, those who applied to be registered as new voters and voters who applied to change polling centres in July, August and September are advised to do the necessary checking,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Abdul Ghani said the RDPT would be displayed at the EC’s 15 state offices, computerised post offices (438), government complexes/offices (86), district/land offices (167), district/ municipal councils (65), multipurpose halls/ rukun tetangga notice boards/ public halls/halls (173) and other places(17).

He said that if applicants found their names were not listed on the RDPT, they could file a complaint using Form B and hand it to the state election office during working hours during the display period.

Queries on the Q3 RDPT can be directed to the EC’s headquarters (Tel: 03-88927000) or any state election office or via the EC’s website at www.spr.gov.my. — Bernama