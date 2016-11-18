Sarawak 

Ex-cop discovers revolver, bullets hidden near riverbank

Margaret Ringgit, reporters@theborneopost.com
Miri Criminal Investigation Department chief DSP Nixon Joshua Ali (centre) and his officers show the revolver and bullets.

Miri Criminal Investigation Department chief DSP Nixon Joshua Ali (centre) and his officers show the revolver and bullets.

MIRI: A retired policeman made the shocking discovery of a revolver and 50 bullets hidden near the Lutong riverbank behind Miri bazaar yesterday.

The 64-year-old and his son were trying to find a good fishing spot in the area when they chanced upon a plastic bag around 9.50am.

Upon checking they found inside what is believed to be a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver and the bullets.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat confirmed that the former traffic police officer, who was stationed in Kuching, immediately made his way to the Lutong police station with the weapon and ammunition to file a report.

“Further investigation on the revolver by our officer – the revolver is rusty and cannot be used anymore.

“Meanwhile, for the bullets, we’ll refer to fire arms experts for examination,” said Khoo.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of