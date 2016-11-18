Father and son charged in court for alleged rape

SIBU: A man and his son were brought to the Sessions Court here yesterday to face charges with raping and inducing gross indecency towards two girls.

The father, 62, is facing three charges under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code for incestuous rape which carries a jail term up to 30 years and whipping on conviction.

In the first charge, he is alleged to have raped his 14-year-old daughter between January and December last year at a place in Satria Lane 2B here.

In the second charge, he is alleged to have raped the girl between January and October this year at the same place.

For the third charge, he is alleged to have raped the victim about 12.30am on Nov 4 at the same place.

His 17-year-old son is facing two charges for gross indecency towards his two younger sisters.

In the first charge, he is alleged to have induced his 14-year-old sister (the same girl allegedly raped by the father) to perform indecent acts between January and September this year at a place in Satria Lane 2B.

For the second charge, he is alleged to have induced his 12-year-old sister to perform indecent acts between January and June this year at the same place.

He is indicted under Section 377E of the Penal Code for both charges which provide for a 15 years’ jail and liable to whipping upon conviction.

Both accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sessions Court Judge Caroline Bee Majanil fixed Nov 24 for further mention of the case.