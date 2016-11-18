Federal govt has to do more for Sabah – Ghapur

TAWAU: The federal government needs to intensify its efforts in bringing developmenst to Sabah, in particular to Tawau, said Kalabakan member of parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Ghapur Salleh.

He said the development gap between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah was still obvious, despite Sabah together formed Malaysia more than 50 years ago.

For example, he said the people in Sabah, especially in Tawau, were still facing water and electricity problems which had been going on for years.

“We don’t know until when these problems of electricity and water will continue even though we have already expressed on these matters numerous times,” he said.

Ghapur also commented on the statement by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili recently which stated that Barisan Nasional (BN) just listened to 51 percent of the voice of the party.

PBS also stated that the party would not support BN if the voice of the party was not heard.

“As well as with us, how will the grassroot community support BN if their voice and their needs are not heard?” he said.

On another case, Ghapur said he had received complaints from the people that they were asked to pay additional deposit by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB).

“I don’t understand why the people are being burdened? Is it because the government has no money?” he asked.

“And we leaders (MPs) should be informed of this matter and discuss with us in advance with us. We ask SESB to explain on this matter,” he said in a statement yesterday.