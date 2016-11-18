Felic shines in UPSR despite visual handicap

Felic (front row, right) and other students applaud their parents and teachers attending the UPSR announcement ceremony held at the State Education Department yesterday. — Photos by Jeffrey Mostapa Muyang and Tehresa look at the outstanding UPSR results of their son Felic.

KUCHING: Felic Bakar Muyang Mang cannot see the world around him, but it did not deter him from doing well in the recent Ujian Pencapaian Sijil Rendah (UPSR).

The 12-year-old pupil of SK Pendidikan Khas (B) Kuching scored 4As (Bahasa Melayu and English) and 2Bs (Mathematics and Science) in the exam, proving that people with disabilities (OKU) can succeed if they put their minds to it.

He shared his story with members of the media after receiving his result slip and certificate of recognition from Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah at a ceremony to announce the UPSR 2016 results at the State Education Department Auditorium yesterday.

The third of four siblings said he owed his success to his parents and teachers who went out of their way to help him with studies.

“I also attended extra classes in school and when I’m at home, I do revision according to the timetable I drew up,” he shared.

Like other children his age, he balanced time between study and play. Born visually impaired, Felic was sent to school by his mother Tehresa Lemianjat as his father Muyang Mang works offshore.

“At school, my teachers guide me with my studies and I try my best to absorb what they have taught. I’m grateful for all they have taught me and I really did not expect to achieve such good results, which is better than that received for my mock UPSR test,” said the elated boy who aspires to be a doctor.

Felic’s parents attended the ceremony to witness their son’s big day. A beaming Muyang revealed the daily routine of his determined son: “He would wake up at 5am and either my wife or I would send him to school, where he will take breakfast with his schoolmates.

“I am thankful to God for helping my son be the best he can be, and cannot express enough my gratitude to the principal and teachers of SK Pendidikan Khas (B) Kuching for their dedication in teaching him,” he said.

Standing beside him, his wife Tehresa cried, overcome with emotion over her son’s achievement. SK Pendidikan Khas (B) Kuching headmaster Samuelson Sammy revealed that Felic enrolled at the special primary school at eight years of age, having mastered basic reading skills.

“We trained him using Braille and tried to identify which subjects he was strong or weak in. For the weak subjects, we got him to improve whereas if he’s strong in a particular subject, we raise the level of our teaching,” Samuelson said.

He praised Felic’s parents for being committed in sending their son to school, especially for extra classes, guidance classes and ‘mentor-mentee’ sessions – some held on Saturdays. SK Pendidikan Khas (B) Kuching made history with their best School Grade Point Average (GPS) of 1.67.