Firm to set up pilot road assets management system

KUCHING: A proposed Integrated Asset Management System (IAMS) worth RM3 million will be set up along 120 kilometres of roads between Kuching and Serian.

The pilot project, which is fully sponsored by Techninier Sdn Bhd under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme for Sarawak, is a key initiative to modernise and improve the state’s asset management.

The project utilises modern technologies and systems integrated by Techninier in collaboration with the state Public Works Department (JKR), which includes road access assessment system (Racas) used to digitally capture information on road assets and conditions.

This system, with global positioning system (GPS) coordinates, is mounted on a specially prepared passenger vehicle to capture high resolution images of road conditions as the vehicle is driven along targeted roads.

The usage of radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging system enables ease of asset monitoring with enhanced informative graphical maps.

With Techninier’s dedicated web application system, JKR will have access to comprehensive information for better planning and management of its road assets.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development and Transportation Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing launched the pilot project here yesterday.

Techninier Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Lion Peh said they were excited to be given the opportunity to showcase their expertise and support JKR Sarawak in modernising its asset management system using modern cutting-edge information and communication technologies.

“Techninier has a proven track record of designing, developing and delivering software platforms and applications for desktop and mobile devices across various industry sectors.

“Our pilot system tested here has proven records in both overseas and local markets in enabling efficient management of road assets,” he said at the launching ceremony.

Peh said the pilot project in Sarawak is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

“With the collaborative effort of the state government and JKR Sarawak, Techninier is confident the pilot project will be a success and contribute significantly to the development of Sarawak,” he said.

Advisor of Content to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Norman H’ng, who also spoke at the ceremony, applauded the initiative and generosity from Malaysian home-grown company Techninier in contributing to Sarawak, especially in terms of technology.

He believed that the influx of technology would help develop local talent relevant to the 21st century and encouraged more content industry players to do the same.