Folk enjoy good food, music and dance at craft festival & food bazaar

Visitors check out what’s on offer at the foodstalls. A man playing the sape backed by a guitarist at one of the booths at the festival.

KUCHING: Cultural performances are among the highlights of the ongoing Sarawak Craft Festival and Food Bazaar 2016 happening at Kuching Waterfront.

Visitors enjoy their meals while being treated to traditional and modern dances and singing to the accompaniment of music played by local bands.

There were many stalls selling local delicacies and popular food from other states and Indonesia.

Among the activities were sale of crafts, demonstrations on craft making, interactive craft and exhibitions.

The festival which coincides with the annual Sarawak Regatta is ongoing until Nov 27, while the regatta will be from Nov 18 to 20.