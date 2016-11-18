Foreigner nabbed at immigration post for drug abuse

LIMBANG: An Indonesian national was detained around 9.40am on Wednesday following a roadblock at Pandaruan Immigration Post, after the 37-year-old tested positive for drugs.

Limbang District police chief Supt Mohd Bukhori Saffai said police did not find anything amiss during an initial body search of the assistant lorry driver.

“However, a urine test showed that he was positive for amphetamine,” he told a press conference yesterday.

“His case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.”

Meanwhile, in an unrelated case also on Wednesday, a man was detained for allegedly being involved in an illegal lottery at a Medamit Road sundry shop.

Among the items confiscated were RM488, a handphone and a SIM card, 13 pieces of paper with lottery numbers written on them, and several gadgets used for the illegal lottery.

The case is being investigated under Section 4A(a) of the Open Gaming Houses Act 1953.