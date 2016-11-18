Intan trainees visit Taman Siniawan

KUCHING: A total of 65 National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) trainees visited Taman Siniawan, Bau yesterday for a programme under the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba).

Bomba Disaster Management and Public Order (Pebaka) module coordinator assistant fire commissioner Sobberi Basiran said the Administration and Diplomatic Service (PTD) trainees are from across the country.

“With the help of the trainees, we are hoping to check if all the fire hydrants are functioning apart from performing maintenance service on all of them here. We will conduct this programme with other batches of trainees elsewhere in the state too,” he said.

Sobberi added the programme was part of the Bau Bomba Academy’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) for the area.

The main objective of the programme is to teach trainees what to do during disasters and emergencies.

Meanwhile, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh, a former PTD trainee himself, advised all trainees to perform their duties well after they complete the course.

“This module is to equip you with all the vital knowledge which you will need when you work next time. I also would like to thank you for doing this CSR in my area,” he said.