Keningau UTC to have big impact – Hajiji

KENINGAU: Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Mohd Noor said the creation of the Keningau Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) would have a big impact in the interior, particularly Keningau.

He said Keningau UTC was not only beneficial to the residents of the area but also to the residents of other areas such as Tambunan, Nabawan, Tenom and Sipitang, for matters related to government departments which would be handled at the centre.

“I also believe Keningau UTC will become an icon and another attraction to visit this area,” he said at the handing over of the key of Keningau UTC building here yesterday.

Hajiji said the presence of people from outside the district would contribute to the economic improvement of traders in the area.

He also learned that the opening of Keningau UTC, along with Tawau UTC, will be done by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak, next year.

“The Prime Minister introduced the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) in 2009 and one of the NBOS initiatives is the opening of UTC.

“I was told that the Keningau UTC is the 17th in Malaysia and the third in Sabah, after Kota Kinabalu and Tawau,” he said.

He said the services at UTC involved 10 clusters such as common government services, health, youth, utility, security services, banking, entrepreneur development and business opportunities, non-governmental organization services, welfare services, training, education and employment services.

According to him, Keningau UTC was initially given the status of a mini UTC, but was later changed to be a fully-fledged UTC.

“I was informed that planning for Keningau UTC began in early April 2015 and the selected location was the old food market owned by the District Council.

“Construction started on June 20 this year and was completed in four months at a cost of RM29 million by local company, Sri Jutaya Sdn Bhd. The building was completed on October 19 and initial operation began on November 9 by Klinik 1 Malaysia,” he said.

Hajiji said there were 10 departments, agencies and companies operating at UTC Keningau, namely the District Council, Klinik 1 Malaysia, the National Registration Department, Immigration Department, Road Transport Department, Sabah Credit Corporation, the Royal Malaysian Police, Higher Education Loan Fund (PTPTN) , District Council Fitness Centre and Rakyat Superstore.

“The establishment of Keningau UTC is the effort of the state and federal governments where Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Haji Aman approved the creation of the UTC while financing the construction of the building was from the federal government,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were the permanent secretary to the Local Government and Housing Ministry, Datuk Ginun Yangus, State Economic Planning Unit director Datuk Haji Osman Haji Jamal, National Registration Department director Datuk Ismail Ahmad, District Officer Haji Yusop Haji Osman, senior officer from the Federal Finance Ministry, Chou Ai Hong, District Council executive officer Rafik Haj Jubar, and manager of Sri Jutaya Sdn Bhd, Liew Kuat Keong.