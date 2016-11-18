KiniTV, director charged with making offensive remarks against AG

KUALA LUMPUR: Video news portal KiniTV was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with two counts of making offensive remarks against Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali through videos by former Batu Kawan UMNO vice leader Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan last July.

KiniTV, represented by its director, Steven Gan Diong Keng, 54, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Zaman Mohd Noor.

KiniTV Sdn Bhd was charged with making and initiating the transmission of offensive comments with intention to annoy another person through two video versions, with the titles “Khairuddin: Apandi Ali tidak layak jadi AG, wajar segera letak jawatan” and “Khairuddin: Apandi Ali not fit to be AG, he should quit immediately”.

The videos were watched at 10 am on Aug 2 this year at the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Persiaran Perdana, Precinct 4, Putrajaya.

KiniTV, which is a subsidiary of Malaysiakini was alleged to have transmitted the two video using the link application here and here at 1.14 pm and 1.34 pm, respectively, last July 27.

The charges were made under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities for communications that are deemed offensive, false or obscene, among others.

The offence is punishable with a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or by imprisonment not exceeding one year, or both. An additional fine of RM1,000 per day is also imposed for each day the offence is continued upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Gan, as director of KiniTV, also pleaded not guilty to two similar charges.

The charges were made under Section 244 (1) of the same law, which carries the same penalty upon conviction.

Section 244(1) holds directors and other senior officers of a company liable for offences committed by the company that is punishable under the law.

The court set bail at RM8,000 and fixed Jan 3 next year for mention. Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria prosecuted, while KiniTV and Gan were represented by lawyer Fahri Azzat. – Bernama