Let’s wait and see, says Najib on TPP

TOKYO: Malaysia will ‘wait and see’ before making any further decision on the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement following concerns that the initiative will not come into force with the election of Donald Trump as US President.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said he hoped that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could convince Trump that the TPP would not only benefit the 11 countries, but also the US.

Abe was due to meet Trump in New York Thursday, the first world leader to do so.

“He (Abe) is of the opinion that all the 11 TPP countries should sent a message to the President-elect as well. He believes that corporates in America also want this agreement to come into force,” Najib said at the end of his working visit here.

“We have to take a wait-and-see attitude because what he says when he was running for office might not be the same as what he decides when he is in office,” said Najib.

“I think we have to give him time to reflect as to what are going to be the policies of his new administration.”

The Prime Minister said TPP countries believed that the agreement would encourage free trade and open up markets for the participating nations.

“If, on the other hand, we are protectionist-minded, the effect will be negative,” he added.

Najib said Malaysia had to work with the new president to strengthen good relations with the United States. — Bernama