Make sure your toilets are clean, coffee shops told

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) wants coffee shops, especially their toilets, to be at the top level of cleanliness and hygiene.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said cleanliness and hygiene at coffee shops under their jurisdiction were currently graded into A, B or C.

“This grading is done by the council’s Public Health Section. The level of cleanliness of coffee shops, especially their toilets, still has a lot of rooms for improvement,” he said when asked if coffee shops under SRDC were being graded similar to the one done by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

On those dirty toilets, Sempurai said he had already instructed the Public Health Section and their health inspectors to monitor and issue warnings to those concerned.

“I will not compromise on the issue of health and hygiene especially at food stalls and coffee shops,” he said to warn errant operators that the council would enforce the Cleanliness Bylaw.

There are 94 coffee shops in SRDC jurisdiction.