Sarawak 

Make sure your toilets are clean, coffee shops told

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) wants coffee shops, especially their toilets, to be at  the top level of cleanliness and hygiene.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said cleanliness and hygiene at coffee shops under their jurisdiction were currently graded into A, B or C.

“This grading is done by the council’s Public Health Section. The level of cleanliness of coffee shops, especially their toilets, still has a lot of rooms for improvement,” he said when asked if coffee shops under SRDC were being graded similar to the one done by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

On those dirty toilets, Sempurai said he had already instructed the Public Health Section and their health inspectors to monitor and issue warnings to those concerned.

“I will not compromise on the issue of health and hygiene especially at food stalls and coffee shops,” he said to warn errant operators that the council would enforce the Cleanliness Bylaw.

There are 94 coffee shops in SRDC jurisdiction.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of