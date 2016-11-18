Malaysia remains an attractive destination for US companies — US Embassy in M’sia

KUCHING: Regardless of the outcome of the long-awaited Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), Malaysia will remain an attractive destination for companies from the United States.

With Asian markets on the decline since November 8, when President-elect Donald Trump won the election, specialists have said that markets are skittish largely due to uncertainty and concerns over the policies that the incoming Trump administration will introduce.

One key concern is the fate of the TPP of which Trump has been vocally against in the past, however, it is still early days and some are optimistic that the realities of the new United States government will mean that too-extreme policies will not be introduced.

Acting deputy chief of mission of the United States Embassy, Edgard D. Kagan shared his thoughts on the matter during an interview with The Borneo Post.

“The US remains committed to the region on a number of different levels, including economically, we have very significant economic interest at stake in the broader Asian pacific region, and in South East Asia, that’s definitely not going to change,” Kagan said.

When asked about what would be the potential outcome of the TPP situation, Kagan stressed that at this juncture it is far too premature to speculate anything, but advised that when reading into Trump’s previous rhetoric, it should be in the context of wanting fair trade.

“Trump’s view has been during the campaign, was that these agreements and trade policies were unfair, that the United States was at a disadvantage,” said Kagan.

He continued on to explain that all countries are seeking to get trade agreements that best support their economies, all trade agreements will involve trade-offs, and that very few countries are in position of approaching trade agreements without caring about that’s in there, because countries have a very wide array of interest at stake.

“It is very clear, at least to me that his goal is to adjust arrangements in a way he believes will be fairer for the United States,” shared Kagan.

That said, it is clear that trade has been very good for many people around the world and as such it is understandable that there is obvious deep concern about trade from many quarters, including our own.

Kagan acknowledges that these concerns are legitimate but again stressed that it is far too early to speculate on the fate of the TPP, “I would just say let’s give him space and we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Nevertheless, Kagan was confident that Malaysia will remain an attractive destination for US firms.

“The proof of that is how many American companies have significant presence here (over 600 companies). There’s obviously Oil and Gas (O&G) sector, the electrical and electronic (E&E) industries – there’s also a variety of other industries, consumer goods, and services, and recent years have seen more and more American companies coming to Malaysia.

“American companies have done greenfield investments, they’ve expanded existing facilities, some of them have moved their regional headquarters to Malaysia. I think all of that reflects a great deal of confidence in Malaysia,” opined Kagan.

However, maintaining that confidence has been hard on us as we continue to face stiff competition from other emerging markets in the region who are able to offer foreign investors more attractive operating environments and costs.

“I think it is very clear that there is always going to be challenges and I think the recognition of the situation was part of what drove Malaysia to join the TPP,” shared Kagan.

“With the fate of the TPP up in the air, perhaps we should look elsewhere to maintain that confidence toward foreign investors.”

Kagan shared this sentiment and noted that like any country, Malaysia can do more to improve its business conduciveness, “There is no country in the world that can’t improve its ability to attract businesses and ability to support those businesses functioning.”

He continued on to propose for Malaysia to focus on what has historically been its strength, preserving its reputation through the rule of law, and making sure companies are able to operate effectively.

“That they are able to find talented staff, that they’re able to deal with problems as they emerge, they are able to use us as a platform to do business in the region.”

While this issue of retaining and developing talent within Malaysia is nothing new, it seems that our government initiatives at retaining and increasing talent through the efforts of such government bodies such as the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) has impressed Kagan.

“I think Malaysians are aware of that I’ve been very impressed with many of the Malaysian officials I’ve met in government and in the parastatal sector.

“Overall, I’m going to be very confident that Malaysia will continue being a very attractive destination.”