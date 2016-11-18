Malaysia yet to meet goal of one per cent OKU in employment — Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers have been urged to hire more people with disabilities (OKU) since the public and private sectors in this country have yet to meet the target of one per cent OKU in employment.

Branch manager of Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Return to Work (RTW) programme, Roshaimi Mat Rosely said most employers are unaware of the benefits of employing OKU.

“Some employers do not know that the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) offers double tax relief to employers who train and hire people with disabilities holding OKU cards,” he told Bernama recently.

On Oct 10, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said the number of OKU employed by the public sector was small (0.23 per cent).

Azizah urged all parties, especially the local authorities in the states to cooperate in order to achieve the one per cent target by 2020.

Meanwhile, Socso Rehabilitation Centre (PRP) executive director Dr Hafez Hussain said up to Sept 30, some 7,616 Socso Insured Persons (OBP) who were disabled due to injury or disease, had returned to work for the same employers.

“Via the RTW programme, the OBP were incorporated into the PRP in Bandar Hijau, Melaka. The PRP is the largest in Malaysia, where doctors will treat and conducvt physiotherapy and hydrotherapy.”

Hafez said if the employers did not want to accept the OBP for certain reasons, the RTW programme would help to match the OBP with suitable employers.

“We have seven hierarchy for the RTW programme and the last is self-employed (vocational). RTW will transfer these cases to 10 job placement officers (PPP) and 41 case managers nationwide.

“The PPP will help the OBP to find jobs that suit their physical ability and health,” he added. — Bernama