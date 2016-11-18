Man jailed for threatening his sister

KOTA KINABALU: The magistrate’s court here yesterday jailed a man for 12 months for threatening to kill his sister.

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the sentence on Harun Wisihim, 26, after he pleaded guilty to the charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code. The indictment is punishable with imprisonment up to two years, a fine or both, upon conviction. The accused who was unpresented committed the offence on Dec 10 at his house in Manggatal.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Lim Swee Beng told the court that prior to the incident, Harun had asked his mother for some money which she gave him but she scolded him for not helping her in the kitchen.

Harun retaliated by raising his voice, which led to an altercation with his sister. Harun threatened his sister, saying that he would kill and chop her. In mitigation, Harun pleaded for a lesser sentence stating that he felt remorseful.

Lim urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the accused.