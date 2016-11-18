Meeting on replacement for SK Kampung Buda today — Saribas rep

KUCHING: Further discussion will be held today on building a new school to replace SK Kampung Buda, Spaoh in Betong that was damaged by a landslide and collapsed into the river in early June this year.

Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam said the new school will be built using the Integrated Building System (IBS).

“There will be a meeting to build a new school for SK Kampung Buda tomorrow (today) with the State Education Department. I will be attending the meeting,” he told The Borneo Post through SMS yesterday.

He was quoted last month as saying that after the incident, all students from Primary 1 to 6 were temporarily placed at

SK Spaoh while pre-school and kindergarten pupils continued to use a building that was still safe at the school.

He further said that pre-school teachers were temporarily staying with their relatives in nearby villages and the school had two sessions – one in the morning for SK Spaoh and the second in the afternoon for SK Kampung Buda.

However, since SK Spaoh is located some 18 km away, high transportation costs, distance and safety factors have led parents to not send their children to the school.

“They need to cross a wide river with choppy waters to go to the school, with a few having phobia as several boats have capsized there in the past. As a result, only half of the affected students go to SK Spaoh.”

He also said it takes around one hour to reach SK Spaoh and transportation costs can reach RM200 per student, per week.

Meanwhile, state Education Department director Rakayah Madon, when contacted, said the nine Primary 6 students from SK Kampung Buda who sat for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) at SK Spaoh in September scored a passing rate of 33.33 per cent, with no straight As, and the school’s average grade was 3.76 per cent.

Last June, Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said the school would be relocated to a new area located about 2.5 km from the current site.

She also revealed that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem had agreed to top up RM1 million to the allocation to be sourced from the Education Ministry under the Disaster Relief Assistance.

She said by using IBS, the school could be completed within six weeks and the cost was estimated to be more than RM3 million.

“The cost of construction will be cheaper using IBS except more cost will be incurred for logistics as the area is inaccessible by road and materials and other necessities can only be transported using the river.”

She said among the structures that collapsed and were severely damaged were the classroom block for Primary 4-6, a 9-unit teachers’ quarters, surau, toilets, guard house, science room, textbooks room, resource room, j-QAF room and the jetty.

The school has 73 students and 13 teachers.

The disaster occurred around 3am during the school holidays, with no loss of life reported.