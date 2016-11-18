‘Military preparedness more necessary than ever before’

KUALA LUMPUR: The growing complexity and unpredictability of the global security environment makes military preparedness both more necessary and more challenging than perhaps ever before, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah.

In this sense, he noted that whatever the uncertainties of the present times, the one that would remain constant, however, was the need for effectively educated armed forces, at the national and regional levels and beyond.

“Education provides greater exposure, inspiring new insights and understanding among students, along with the development of critical abilities.

“This contributes to a better grasp of the complexities of some of the issues and settings to which our armed forces are today exposed,” he said in his lecture titled ‘Education is the First Line for Defence and Security of the Nation’, here, yesterday.

The lecture, held in conjunction with Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia’s 10th anniversary also saw the book titled ‘Memoir seorang Jeneral’, launched.

Sultan Nazrin said besides ‘traditional’ security challenges such as territorial claims, there were issues like international terrorism that continually adapted and mutated.

“These challenges in turn require an approach to military education that trains members of the armed forces to be able to anticipate and respond to the evolving forms of terrorist attack.

“Such ability rests on, among other factors, better understanding of the social, cultural and political context,” he said.

Apart from that, he noted that cyber attacks and new technology-related threats also posed a potential devastating impact and these required the armed forces a forward-looking approach, creativity and critical abilities. — Bernama