MoCS invites Adenan to attend Bersih rally

KUCHING: The Movement for Change, Sarawak (MoCS) has invited Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to join peace-loving Sarawakians at the Bersih rally here on Nov 19.

The Kuching rally will be held at the Amphitheatre, next to the Sarawak Club, at Jalan Taman Budaya.

MoCS leader Francis Paul Siah stressed that the chief minister should be with his people as he has often emphasised that “I am the chief minister for all Sarawakians”.

Siah said that while MoCS supports the National Bersih’s five demands, its own theme for Bersih 5 was “We Love Sarawak”.

“This was what MoCS supporters wanted – our very own Sarawakian theme for a peaceful Bersih 5. This rally is a public show of genuine Sarawakian patriotism and love for the state”, he said in a statement here yesterday.

“Hence Adenan, as the chief minister for all Sarawakians, should be with us as Bersih 5 is not an anti-government rally but a mass display of patriotism of Sarawakians for their beloved homeland”, Siah pointed out.

“For MoCS, Bersih 5 is also a quest for a better deal for Sarawak from Putrajaya – something which Adenan has been clamouring for as well. The chief minister is aware of the raw deal Sarawak has been getting from the Federal Government all these years. This must change”, he added.

Noting that Adenan has been striking the right chord with Sarawakians since he became chief minister in 2014, Siah said that Adenan’s attendance at Bersih 5 would add another feather in his cap as a liberal, moderate and visionary leader.

“Bringing back English, his continuous fight for more federal funding, and his push for greater autonomy for Sarawak are some of Adenan’s quests which have earned him wide support.

“But Adenan must not only be seen as a reformist, his actions must show and prove that he is one.

“I have stated publicly many times that Adenan should be given a chance to reform Sarawak. Although I have also

been criticised for making this declaration, I am still prepared to give our chief minister the benefit of the doubt and hope that he would not fall into the abyss of blatant power abuse, money politics and corruption,” Siah said.

The chief minister could even address the Bersih 5 rally on Nov 19 and use it as a platform to garner support from Sarawakians in this quest for more autonomy for Sarawak, Siah added.

For the Kuching rally, it is learnt that the organisers are adamant about gathering at the Amphitheatre, even without the green light from the authorities.

It is scheduled from 4pm to 11pm.