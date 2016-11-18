Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run accident

KUCHING: A motorcyclist suffered leg injuries, victim of a hit-and-run accident at Jalan Tun Jugah here yesterday morning.

The 50-year-old from Padungan said he was travelling alone towards Jalan Simpang Tiga around 11.30am when a vehicle struck him from behind, the impact causing him to crash on the road.

“All I remember was being hit from behind and losing control of my motorcycle before ending up on the road. I don’t even know what type of vehicle hit me,” he said when met while receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital.

After the collision, passing motorists stopped to assist the victim by moving him to the side of the road before calling for an ambulance.

The motorcyclist sustained a gash on his leg.

In a separate accident, a youth required medical attention after his motorcycle collided with a car at Kuching-Serian Road yesterday afternoon.

The victim, in his 20s, was riding alone from Mile 9 towards Mile 8 when the accident happened around 1.30pm.

According to him, he was riding on the slow lane of the road when a car appeared on his right and turned into a junction in front of him, resulting in the collision.

Members of the public called for an ambulance which sent the youth to Sarawak General Hospital.