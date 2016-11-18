Motorcyclist’s foot nearly severed in hit-and-run

LAWAS: A senior citizen motorcyclist almost had his right foot severed on Wednesday when he was involved in a hit-and-run at KM10 Lawas-Trusan road.

Lawas District police chief DSP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad told a press conference yesterday that Ali Pungut, 69, was riding his motorcycle from Lawas town to Trusan around 2.55pm when a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle allegedly hit him from behind.

He said Ali was left lying in agony by the roadside.

“Ali, who suffered an almost severed right foot, was taken to Lawas Hospital by a passer-by,” he said.

Abang Zainal said the 21-year-old driver from Lawas initially fled the scene to an area at Bukit Suling Trusan.

However, the driver, accompanied by his father, surrendered himself to police at 11.30am yesterday.

Abang Zainal Abidin added police have obtained documentation and information from the suspect.

Police have also recovered the 4WD vehicle used by the suspect.