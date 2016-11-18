‘Nearly all bosses adhere to Minimum Wages Order 2016’

About 98 per cent of employers in the country have complied with the Minimum Wages Order 2016 (MWO 2016) since it came into force on July 1.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem said the figure was based on statistics collected from enforcement conducted by the Manpower Department from Aug 1 to Oct 31, on 7,214 employers nationwide.

He said of the total, 7,043 employers comprising 3,793 employers in the peninsula, 1,600 (Sabah) and 1,650 (Sarawak) complied with the order.

Only two per cent of the employers did not adhere to the order and they involved 18 companies in the peninsula, 88 (Sabah) and 65 (Sarawak), he added.

“This is a positive change in which they have started to initiate change to the industry structure and their operations to suit the national labour policy,” he said when replying to a question by Datuk Normala Abdul Samad (BN-Pasir Gudang) at Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

Normala wanted to know the extent of employer acceptance of the Minimum Wages Order 2016. — Bernama