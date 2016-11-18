Negotiations ongoing for devolution of powers to Sabah, Sarawak — Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Negotiations are ongoing for the devolution of powers from the federal government to the Sabah and Sarawak governments, the Dewan Rakyat was told yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the process was being undertaken through the Joint Committee to Review Administrative Empowerment to Sabah and Sarawak as well as the Steering and Technical Committee.

She said the Joint Committee to Review Administrative Empowerment was set up to look into the matters where devolution of administrative powers

could and would be given to the Sabah and Sarawak governments.

The Steering and Technical Committee was set up to examine all rights and autonomous powers provided under the Federal Constitution to Sabah and Sarawak, she added.

“Negotiations are ongoing with the relevant parties. As the negotiations have yet to be finalised, the details of the meetings cannot be made public as yet,” she said in a written reply.

Azalina replied to a question from Datuk Dr Ewon Ebin (BN-Ranau) who had wanted to know about the process of the devolution of powers from the federal government to the Sabah and Sarawak governments.

She said these efforts reflected the seriousness and commitment of the federal government in finding the best solution to the issues raised by the Sabah and Sarawak governments. — Bernama