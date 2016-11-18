New grading system results in fewer UPSR top scorers

SIBU: The new grading system for this year’s Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) has caused a significant drop in the number of pupils in Sibu scoring straight A’s.

According to District Education officer Wong Chong Kung the results, which were released yesterday, showed only 70 out of 4,136 pupils from 93 schools here scored straight A’s.

Nonetheless, he said Sibu District still held the highest number of students obtaining straight A’s compared with other districts in the state. Last year, 289 pupils obtained straight A’s in the UPSR from 4,164 candidates in schools here.

“The standard this year is higher when compared to last year‘s. To pass a subject, pupils must get at least 40 marks or grade D. Last year, 20 was the minimum passing marks for every subject in the examination. The change in the grading system has also impacted the School Grade Percentage (GPS) and that is why the GPS is higher now than last year,” he told reporters when met at his office here yesterday.

He said a total of 2,543 pupils or 62.01 per cent of the 4,136 UPSR candidates in Sibu passed all the subjects this year. “The District Average Grade (Gred Purata Daerah) for Sibu this year is 2.95 compared to 2.36 last year,” he added.

In the new grading system, the Subject Average Grade (GPMP) is E for pupils obtaining marks from 0 to 39, D for 40-49, C for 50-64, B for 65-79 and A for 80-100.

Last year, the GPMP and their respective marks were E for 0-19, D for 20-39, C for 40-59, B for 60-79 and A for 80-100. Wong added that pupils from SJKC-type school also had to sit for additional English and Mathematics papers this year.

“Last year, SJKC pupils sat for seven papers but this year there are eight papers,” he said.

The 12 schools in Sibu that achieved 100 per cent pass are SK Assan Nunggang, SK Nanga Pak, SK Tanjung Latap, SK Sungai Sebintek, SK Singat, SJKC Yong Cheng, SJKC Do Nang, SJKC Nang Kiang, SJKC Tung Kiew, SJKC Boi Ing, SJKC Kai Nang and SJKC Sam Lam.

SK Assan Nunggang achieved the best GPS at 1.75 for SK type schools while SJK Yong Cheng is the best SJKC school with 1.88 GPS.

Both schools are Low Population School (Sekolah Kurang Murid) with SK Assan Nunggang having two pupils sitting for the examination and SJKC Yong Cheng only one.

He also said that SK Abang Ali had the most pupils with 6As for SK category school with eight pupils while SJKC Tung Hua was the most SJKC type school with 8As achievers with 13 pupils.