‘No compromise in Simpang Renggam GOF Camp furniture procurement case’

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no compromise or protection for any party in the case of dubious payment made and use of forged documents in procuring furniture for the rebuilding of the 5th Battalion, General Operations Force (GOF) Camp in Simpang Renggam, Johor.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he left the matter to the Home Ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim to take further action against those responsible.

“My stand is that action must be taken if the purchase procedure is not adhered to,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, here, yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, was earlier asked to comment on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report yesterday, on inappropriate payment and use of forged documents in procuring furniture for the GOF camp rebuilding project.

The PAC also suggested that the Home Ministry or Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) take disciplinary action or impose a surcharge on those involved in the malpractice.

Ahmad Zahid said PDRM’s Procurement Division should also take appropriate action to ensure this would not recur in future.

On another development, he reiterated that legal action would be taken against the organisers of the Bersih rally and the Red Shirts group this Saturday.

He said both sides should abide by the police prohibition order issued to avoid any untoward incident.

“They should not go ahead with the gathering; that is the best. Police will not compromise with any party in taking action if the gathering goes ahead,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid said the order not to hold the gathering, issued recently by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was clear and should be obeyed by all parties. — Bernama