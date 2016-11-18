Only 31.5 pct Kapit mums practise breastfeeding

KAPIT: The majority of mothers in the district do not breastfeed their babies during the first six months, with just 31.5 per cent doing so this year.

However, Kapit divisional health officer Dr Deborrah Ngadan said this was still an improvement compared to 2013, when the figure stood at 12.5 per cent.

“After years of tireless efforts to promote breastfeeding at Kapit Health Clinic and Hospital, we managed to create awareness among the targeted group of the importance and advantages of breastfeeding, especially within the first six months or longer period of time.

“Sad to say many mothers are reluctant to breastfeed. This is probably due to a wrong perception.

“Our target is at least 50 per cent breastfeeding in the near future,” she said during Kapit Health Clinic’s Breastfeeding Week recently.

She pointed out the many advantages of breastfeeding, stressing that mother’s milk is the most nutritious and builds up the baby’s antibodies and resistance to illnesses.

Dr Deborrah said direct contact between mother and baby also builds a closer relationship.

Some 60 participants including expectant mothers took part in the event themed ‘A Key to Sustainable Development’.

The programme included training on the correct techniques of breastfeeding, poster exhibition, breastfeeding competition, colouring competition, award for exemplary breastfeeding mother and health talk.