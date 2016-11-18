Padawan, Yantai municipal councils affirm cooperation

KUCHING: Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) and Yantai Municipal of China have pledged to work closer together to explore, spread and support opportunities for a more prosperous and thriving future for both cities.

Yantai Municipal’s Foreign Affairs and Overseas Chinese Affairs Office associate consultant Chi Ruowei, who was leading a five-member delegation on a work tour to Kuching, visited the PMC headquarters at Mile 10 (Kota Padawan) here yesterday. They had a brief dialogue session followed by the signing of a letter of intent (LoI) to affirm their commitment in establishing friendly cooperation.

PMC chairman Lo Khere Chiang said he was confident that the partnership would open up more opportunities in various sectors for the benefit of people in both cities.

“This collaboration will bring more than just cultural exchanges as Kuching and Sarawak as a whole have great potential in terms of tourism, trade and agriculture.

“Our tourism sector can be further explored and expanded. Our tourism products are exceptional because our natural and cultural resources have provided opportunities for extraordinary adventures,” he said.

Lo was looking forward to securing cooperation with Yantai city to ensure the socio-economic growth of both Yantai and Kuching cities.

“I hope you (Chinese entourage) have good impression of our city despite a short visit. And I look forward to paying Yantai city a visit possibly in February next year when we expect to sign another agreement to be witnessed by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg and Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.”

Chi meanwhile said the short visit provided them an opportunity to experience the rich diversity of Kuching and explore opportunities for collaboration.

“Yantai city is located at the northeast of Shandong Province. Like Sarawak, Yantai lies along the coastline and is an important city in China for commerce and industry. We have a large population with a land size about 20 times that of Singapore,” he said.

Chi invited Padawan Municipal Council to send 30 youths to visit Yantai city and join in their yearly cultural festival to enhance understanding and strengthen existing ties between the two cities.

“We will bear the cost of your visit. We will welcome you warmly like the (warm) weather in Malaysia,” he said. PMC deputy chairman Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim and councillors were among those present during the visit.