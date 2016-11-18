Passing motorists ignore plight of disabled man

KUCHING: A physically-disabled man was forced to call the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to help move his stuck car after no passing motorists stopped to assist him.

Personnel from the Tabuan Jaya fire station received the distress call from the wheelchair-bound victim at 6.36pm on Wednesday, saying that one of the tyres of his compact car had become stuck on the central road divider near a private hospital in Stutong.

A Bomba spokesperson said its personnel arrived at the scene at 6.41pm and took just minutes to free the victim’s car from its predicament.

Firefighters later learned from the victim that he had been waiting in his wheelchair at the shoulder of the road for “quite a long time” hoping for passing motorists to stop and help but to no avail.