Perodua opens 11th 3S centre in Sarawak

KUCHING: Perusahaan Kedua Otomobil Sdn Bhd (Perodua) yesterday launched its eleventh 3S ( sales, service and spare parts) service centre at Swan Commercial Centre, Matang here.

The opening of the 3S centre by Perodua’s dealer Aerodrive Sdn Bhd (Aerodrive) had also marked its 26th outlet in East Malaysia.

Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd’s managing director Datuk Dr. Zahari Husin noted that the opening of Perodua Aerodrive’s 3S centre was the 26th outlet in East Malaysia and the 11th in Sarawak.

The opening of Perodua Aerodrive’s 3S centre demonstrates Perodua’s commitment to provide excellent services to customers.

“Perodua has a market share of more than 40 per cent for car sales in Sarawak from a total of 13,341 units of vehicle registration in the first 10 months of this year,” he said during the event.

On another note, he observed that the automotive industry in Malaysia has experienced a significant slowdown as total car sales throughout Malaysia fell by 14 per cent and in Sarawak by 19 per cent as compared to 2015.

As for Perodua, Zahari observed its total industry volume (TIV) decreased by four per cent and in Sarawak by a lesser percentage of three per cent.

Thus, he believed the statistics showed that Sarawakians still support Perodua and opined that there is potential for more after sales service such as Perodua 3S centre to be opened in Sarawak in the future.

Apart from that, Zahari encouraged Perodua dealers in Sarawak which has yet to open a 3S centre to invest in the new facility as it provides convenience and comfort to customers.

Furthermore, Aerodrive’s managing director Fariz Salleh Mohamad Ali said his company has been in operations for more than five years.

He observed that Aerodrive initially served customers from the Matang Jaya area and has since expanded to serve customers from other nearby area.

Currently with its own building equipped with advanced facilities and more manpower, he hoped that Aerodrive is capable of serving more customers especially from Petra Jaya area as well.

Among those present at the opening of Aerodrive’s Perodua’s 3S centre were Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Perodua Dealer Association’s president Wan Kamal Wan Ismail, Teraju Sarawak’s programme head Hanizam Hashim and invited guests.