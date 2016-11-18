Potential for Sarawak to develop auto sector

KUCHING: Sarawak has great potential to develop and expand its automotive industry.

Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, Trade and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan believed the development and expansion of the automotive industry in Sarawak will provide more employment opportunities and subsequently enable the state to achieve high income status by 2030.

“The automotive industry is very important for Malaysia. In 2015, the industry contributed four per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP), consisting RM9.8 billion in export value and investment as well as cultivating 550,000 workforce.

“The industry is expected to contribute 10 per cent to GDP in 2020 with the manufacturing of vehicle increasing to 1.35 million units.

“The industry will also provide employment opportunities for 700,000 workers by 2020.

“I am confident that the automotive industry (in Sarawak) will grow,” he said before the opening of Perodua Aerodrive Sdn Bhd’s (Aerodrive) 3S centre located at Swan Commercial Centre, Matang here.

He believed the growth of the automotive industry will also spur the development of other sectors such as services for instance after sales service, car servicing and the sale of spare parts.

Additionally, Awang Tengah who is also Second Minister of Resource Planning and Environment, said the construction of Pan Borneo Highway and the Rural Transformation Programme will provide Perodua with more opportunities to expand its business in Sarawak. There are currently 18 Perodua service centres in Sarawak, whereby six of them are run by Bumiputera folk.

Awang Tengah said Perodua provides opportunity to Bumiputera entrepreneurs to venture into the automotive industry through the National Automotive Policy (NAP).

Citing an example, Awang Tengah said Perodua Aerodrive has been provided with funds amounting to RM2.1 million by the Unit Peneraju Agenda Bumiputera (Teraju) for the development of its 3S centre project.

He noted the project has created 20 employment opportunities in the administrative and technical fields for the local community.

Additionally, Awang Tengah revealed that Teraju has approved funds amounted to RM144 million to 48 Bumiputera companies in Sarawak with project cost of RM983 million.

In the meantime, Awang Tengah congratulated Aerodrive on the opening of its second Perodua service centre.

He gathered that the average sales of Perodua cars by Aerodrive was 130 units per month and provide services to more than 600 units of cars monthly.

The performance of Aerodrive was the third highest in Sarawak and the highest for a Bumiputera entrepreneur.

Hence, he urged entrepreneurs to venture into the automotive industry as the government will provide the required assistance.

“I want to see more active and aggressive involvement in high technology industry for instance the automotive sector. I want to see the young generation to take up technical education and use the opportunities given to them,” Awang Tengah added.

On top of that, the minister also urged entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sarawak to be more competitive, innovative and creative in utilising new technology to compete with others in the era of globalisation.

Among those present at the opening of Aerodrive’s Perodua’s 3S centre were Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, Aerodrive’s managing director Fariz Salleh Mohamad Ali, Perodua Dealer Association’s president Wan Kamal Wan Ismail, Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd’s managing director Datuk Dr. Zahari Husin, Teraju Sarawak programme head Hanizam Hashim and invited guests.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the opening of its 3S centre, Aerodrive also performed its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme by contributing funds and donations to a few organisations.