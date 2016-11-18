Pujut rep wants Adenan to spell out future plan for Sarawak

MIRI: Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon wants Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to provide details on the future plan for Sarawak in the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

He said in the state’s quest to become an advanced economy and premier state in Malaysia, it should advocate for a clean, transparent and fair society.

“We want to know what the state government’s plan for the future of Sarawak is,” he stressed.

Dr Ting also said apart from serving constituents and assisting the community, elected representatives are expected to boost the development of the state and improve the standard of living of the wider community.

“As a non-government representative, my other task is to monitor the performance of the government and its officials.

“It is paramount that public officials do their job well and not protect the government’s shortcomings from the public,” he asserted.

At the same time, Dr Ting emphasised that elected representatives require information from government departments and agencies in order to effectively monitor the government’s performance.

He also called on Miri City Council to be transparent and open in their daily administration rather than doing business behind closed doors.