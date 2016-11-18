Reform Party dismayed at U-turn by state govt on MA63 motion

KUCHING: Sarawak Reform Party president Lina Soo yesterday expressed her disappointment over the state government’s U-turn in scraping the proposed motion reclaiming Sarawak’s rights when the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meets next week.

She said the move was unexpected.

“The people of Sarawak, and of Sabah too, had been eagerly anticipating the Sarawak govt’s pledge to address and resolve the grievances done to the people over 50 years of domination and exploitation by the federal govt. We had looked for the Peoples’ Champion and the recent turn of events show that a Sarawak BN-led government will always fail the Sarawak people even at the last minute,” she said through a press statement.

Soo also said it would be futile to pass a motion in the Sarawak State Assembly if the intention is merely for Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to bring the mandate to Putrajaya, claiming that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak would just put Sarawak’s demand into “the federal ice-box or cold storage”.

In reality, she added, the federal government has no jurisdiction to deal in any affairs pertaining to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which is an international treaty signed between the governments of UK, Malaya, Sarawak, Sabah and Singapore which left in 1965.

“Only these said governments can address fundamental issues on MA63 which affect the signatory nations,” she said.

“The ‘compromise’ on consultation and not confrontation is merely a reflection of the Sarawak government’s lack of will and leadership. From the sentiments of the people of Sarawak and Sabah, this is just another play out by BN leaders,” she pointed out.

“BN had taken a ride on the Malaysia Agreement ‘tiger’ on the sentiments and aspiration of the people of Sarawak and won a landslide

victory in the election this year. Similarly, the reverse will happen in the next general and state elections as the people will realise that BN’s promises are mere empty talk at the expense of Sarawakians and to the detriment of our future generations,” she added.

“As for the rhetoric on consultation, there is no necessity for the Sarawak government to enter into further discussion with the federal government except to ask for MA63 compliance with immediate effect, as all the terms and conditions had already been set in concrete in the Malaysia Agreement of 1963,” she further said.

She insisted that that if this is not done immediately it would appear to be “sheer hypocrisy and a charade” to cover up the government’s failure to honour MA63 which is tantamount to a repudiation of the international treaty.

On Wednesday, Adenan dropped the bombshell when he announced that there would be no motion on matters involving devolution of powers from the federal government to the state government, saying the state believed in the approach of consultation rather than confrontation.

“Moreover, Najib is ready to be accommodating when talking about the state’s requests,” he had said.