Sarawak 

Repair works on sports complex to commence soon

Anthony Aga, reporters@theborneopost
Teng (centre) , Munir (third left), Mokshen (left) and others during a site visit to Sarikei Sports Complex.

SARIKEI: Repair works on Sarikei Sports Complex is expected to commence very soon.

Political secretary to the Chief Minister Teng Ung Woo said that the project costing RM3.5 million had been tendered out.

The RM3.5 million fund for the project was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem early this year.

As there was no other similar facilities here, he hoped repair works on the Sports Complex would be carried out as soon as possible.

“The Sports Complex is badly needed by local schools to hold annual athletic meets and for divisional or state-level school council sports meets as there is no alternative facility. Besides, the sports complex is the venue for hosting the local football league,” he said.

Teng recently paid a courtesy call on the officer in-charge of the Sports Complex Munir Din and later visited the site to see the progress of the project.

Accompanying Teng during the visit was Councillor Mokshen Affendi.

