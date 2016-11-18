Review move to limit supply of medicines, rep tells ministry

MIRI: The Ministry of Health should review its decision to limit the supply of medicines to patients from three months to one month.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil claimed that the decision was done without taking into consideration the problems faced by patients from rural areas in travelling to hospitals and clinics to obtain their supply of medicines.

He said the federal government should understand that Sarawak has many remote and poor settlements which are scattered over its vast expanses of land and the state had many peculiarities in terms of accessibility.

Penguang said rural patients needed to fork out hundreds of ringgit for a trip to obtain medicines unlike those in Peninsular Malaysia who had better transportation system.

“They really should re-consider the decision and take into account Sarawak’s context,” he pointed out.

The Marudi assemblyman was asked to comment on Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya’s statement in the Dewan Rakyat that the Health Ministry was limiting the supply of medicines to patients from three months to one month to combat wastage.

Dr Hilmi defended this move as necessary as he claimed that there were patients who did not consume all their medicines and the ministry had spent RM2.2 billion last year and RM1.9 billion this year on buying medicines.