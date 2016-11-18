RM50 mln allocation to provide tablets with ‘Tutor Guru’ software

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM50 million has been allocated to provide tablets with ‘Tutor Guru’ software to teachers in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur in support of efforts to transform the national education.

Education Deputy Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the allocation was channelled by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He said the ‘Tutor Guru’ software was aimed at helping teachers to access a database of questions and enable them to provide training to students, as well as use it in teaching and learning.

“By providing these tablets, teachers can improve the quality of student learning to meet the needs of the 21st century and also transform the educational system to meet our national aspirations,” he said when replying to Nurul Izzah Anwar (PKR-Lembah Pantai) in the Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

Kamalanathan said there were no specific provisions to be followed by teachers in the use of the software, but they had set a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) that there should be at least 60 per cent usage of the programme by December next year.

In May, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced that tablets with ‘Tutor Guru’ software would be given to teachers, beginning in Sarawak, as a measure to enhance the teaching and learning process. — Bernama